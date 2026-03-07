'I smashed through her fence to get my daughter to the ER and now she wants me to pay. AITA?'

The woman literally just held up a finger at me, told the person on the phone to hold on, and said, "You need to calm down and wait, I'm on a very important call. I'll move in a minute."

My daughter was wheezing in the back seat. I did not even think. I put my car in reverse, backed up as far as I could, and then drove my car straight across my own front lawn, smashing right through this woman's wooden fence next door just to get around her SUV and into the street.

I got my daughter to the ER in time and the doctors were able to treat her. She is totally fine now, thank God.