'AITA for wanting to drop out of my friend's wedding after a bachelor party gone wrong?' UPDATED

Groom + bestman slept in one room and the other 3 of us were in the room over and we were all talking the next morning (Sunday morning) about how ridiculously expensive this all came out to be, mostly due to best man not laying out expectations correctly and in my case, having to split bills which I hardly contributed to.

I'm thinking about dropping out of the wedding. It is in late July, over 1 month from now. I'm looking at another $600 in costs, between a $200 tux rental, $300 in hotel costs, and a $100 gift. I just can't do it right now, the Bachelor Party left a really bad taste in my mouth. AITA if I tell my friend I no longer want to attend his wedding? (I am in the wedding party)

What do you think? AITA? This is what top commenters had to say:

