'WIBTA if I drop out of a friend's wedding after not being invited to the bachelorette?' UPDATED

what I didn’t expect is a friend of Lisa to get in touch with me, let’s call her Sarah, I knew of Sarah and spoke to her a few times at events we attended together and she was one of the girls with myself went wedding dress shopping for Lisa.

she was also a friend I noticed wasn’t at the bachelorette which was a surprise anyway and at first she was doing a “hey how are you “ and we did polite small talk blah blah until she finally went “ so are you as pissed off and mad as I am at Lisa OP? “

Immediately I was slightly shocked as the few times I had met Sarah she was very I guess demure?