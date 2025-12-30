'WIBTA if I dropped out my friend's wedding because of something her mom did?'

This whole ordeal has me frustrated. I’m not even that close to Rachel and this has made it official to me that I no longer want this person in my life. The conflict is would I be the AH if I tell her I don’t want to be friends and drop out of her wedding? Or would I be the AH if I go to her wedding and then ghost her completely? Her wedding is in May.

tldr: long term friendship is fizzling out but I was asked to be in the wedding. Friend has a gossip mom and it was the last straw. Should I drop out of her wedding or suck it up and block her after?

This is what people had to say to OP:

Wild_Ticket1413 said: