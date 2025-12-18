'AITA for dropping my nephews off with their dad, causing my sister to lose full custody?'

Their grandma was the only one there and they have their own room set up there. My mom was so upset and called me so many times yelling at me saying to go get my nephews from those deadbeats and how could i do this to my sister? I said that she hasn’t answered me in days and lied about when she’s getting back and I didn’t agree to that but she didnt care.

I don’t know much about what happened for the rest of the month since my sister didn't come back until Thanksgiving, all I know is that their dad filed for emergency something and since my sister didn’t show it was granted. They also reported her to CPS for leaving her kids for almost a month.