'AITA for dropping out of an event when my GF invited her friends?' 'She should have discussed it with me.'

My girlfriend and I enjoy going to regular pub quizzes. There's a pub near us that does weekly themed quizzes and we go at least twice a month. We enjoy it as it lets us have regular date night during the week.
We went out with one of my girlfriend's friends and her boyfriend last week for drinks. We were talking about things we had planned and my girlfriend mentioned the quiz we were going to. Her friend said it sounded fun, and my girlfriend invited them to join us.
The next day she said she was talking to other friends and they're now coming to the quiz. I told her she should have at least discussed it with me before changing our plans from a date night into a night with her friends.
She said it's no big deal but I told her that it's not really going to be as fun for me now when I'm just going to be sat there while she's with her friends. I told her I'm just going to sit this quiz out and we can just go to the next one together.
She said I was overreacting, but I told her that I look forward to these date nights and it's just not the same with a load of other people there. I told her to have fun with her friends and we'll go to the next one together.
She said I was trying to guilt trip her which is not what was happening, I just didn't feel like going when it wasn't going to be just us. AITA for dropping out of an event when my girlfriend invited her friends?
Babe_jennyrose said:
NTA, It's okay to decline an event that's no longer what you expected.
RandomReddit9791 said:
NTA. She didn't consult you. Adding people changes the dynamics of the event. It doesn't hold the same significance for you as it did when it was date night.
Ok_Temporary8816 said:
NTA. She said it wasn't a big deal. You raised it to a big deal by expressing your feelings, now she is dismissing it and downplaying it and saying you are overreacting, I say once a partner expresses what is a big deal to them and their partner under reacts and dismisses, that makes their partner the AH.
MissDarkVibes said:
NTA. Sounds like your girlfriend has enough friends to keep her busy anyway. Time to binge watch your favorite show and order some takeout.
Agoraphobe961 said:
NTA. It sounds like this is your special date night “thing” so making it a group outing takes away from that.
omrmajeed said:
NTA. I hate when people just unilaterally change plans. Your feelings are valid.