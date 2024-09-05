'AITA for dropping out of an event when my GF invited her friends?' 'She should have discussed it with me.'

"AITA for dropping out of an event when my girlfriend invited her friends?"

My girlfriend and I enjoy going to regular pub quizzes. There's a pub near us that does weekly themed quizzes and we go at least twice a month. We enjoy it as it lets us have regular date night during the week.

We went out with one of my girlfriend's friends and her boyfriend last week for drinks. We were talking about things we had planned and my girlfriend mentioned the quiz we were going to. Her friend said it sounded fun, and my girlfriend invited them to join us.

The next day she said she was talking to other friends and they're now coming to the quiz. I told her she should have at least discussed it with me before changing our plans from a date night into a night with her friends.