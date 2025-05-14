'AITA for dropping out of a group trip, causing my friends to not be able to afford it?' UPDATED

FleedomSocks said:

Nta and tbh? I'd be worried that theo is trying to inch his way closer to Casey again in retaliation. Please cut all contact with the others and be on the lookout for things that could put yall, especially Casey, in danger.

Five days later, she shared this update:

Boy do I have an update for you guys. This has somehow spiraled into a huge mess in such a short amount of time. No easy way to say this, but we found out that Monica has been seeing Theo for A LOT longer than Casey and I had originally thought... like its been a whole year. The two friends that were upset with Casey and I for dropping out of the trip also knew the entire time.