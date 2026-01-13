'AITA for dropping out of my best friend's bridal party and ruining an 11 year friendship?'

it's hurtful that no one is willing to sacrifice a day, weekend or money to make things work the way she wants. we should be working to move our schedules, not trying to make her move her bachelorette 5 months before her wedding in the middle of winter. its just really inconsiderate tbh.” This message released absolute chaos and put tension on the whole bridal party.

Bridal party reached out to the the bride and she did a 180. She told me I overstepped, started putting words in my mouth and tried to make it seem like I was crazy. She wouldn’t admit to asking me to take on these roles. She acted like I made up those messages and just wanted control. She just started straight lying. She just pretended like I had been overstepping the entire time and said I was over planning.