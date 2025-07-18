'AITA for dropping out of my BFF’s bridal party after she made my ex her 'Man of Honor'?' UPDATED

"AITA for dropping out of my best friend’s bridal party after she picked my ex as her 'Man of Honor'?"

So my (F 36) best friend (F 39) is getting married, and I was all-in as one of her bridesmaids. We've known each other since college, shared heartbreaks, dorm rooms, and hangovers.

She knows everything about my breakup with my ex — he was emotionally manipulative, cheated on me, and caused a fallout so big I had to rebuild myself from the ground up. She was there for all of it, and at the time called him “literal garbage in a human costume.”

Flash-forward to last month: she tells me she’s choosing him as her Man of Honor because they “reconnected” and she thinks he's “grown.” I laughed because I thought she was joking. She wasn’t.