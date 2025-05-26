'AITA for dropping out of my friend's wedding as maid-of-honor over a dispute about splitting costs?'

Now, I feel like Patty manipulated the situation, misled me and others, and is trying to make me the scapegoat. It’s made me question our friendship and whether I even want to be in the wedding at all. So… am I the @$$hole?

Edit: Sorry forgot to include that when we offered to split things up and divide by items and exclude things like the hoodie, we were yelled at and told that Bob was covering the hoodie and all the extra items that weren’t food. If we were to do that Bob would not be paying anything for groceries and would just be paying for the things Patty and Dan wanted.