'AITA for dropping out of my friend's wedding the day before because of my sick cat?'

I love my friend, but I needed to stay here to be with her. It’s heart wrenching to think about my cat needing me and me being too far away to come. I’m all she has. Of course I felt incredibly guilty missing the wedding and I still feel awful about the decision. I didn’t make the decision lightly.

On the morning of the wedding, I sent her a text saying I hope the wedding goes well and that I’m happy she’s marrying her partner. She said “ok thanks”. I haven’t reached out since because I wanted to give her space and have her come to me.