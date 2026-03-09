'AITA for dumping my BF after he broke up with our girlfriend?' UPDATED 3X

We’re still friends, and I simply can’t cut him out of my life, regardless of whether he ever had or still has feelings for me. I truly believe that our friendship matters to him and comes first. He even calls me his best friend in front of others, and I think he’s exactly that for me as well. But enough about that.

I’ve settled in by now, and after about two weeks the crying stopped. That’s also when I felt ready for visitors and yes, Evan came over too. Still it’s an ongoing back and forth between “I don’t want to be alone” and “Actually, being alone is kind of nice.” I don’t know…I guess that’ll sort itself out eventually.

Moving on. Guess who showed up again…I’m not sure how long after moving in it was, but definitely a few weeks later. I went grocery shopping to buy shampoo and other necessities. I was walking through the store, minding my own business, turned a corner and suddenly there they were: Tom and Jen, standing there, chatting casually and friendly.



I have no idea what happened to me in that moment. My mind went completely blank, yet my whole body was screaming. I wanted to turn around and run away immediately. Unfortunately, at the exact same moment I saw them, Tom noticed me too. Our eyes met, so I had no choice. I swallowed the emotional chaos inside me and walked past them.



Tom immediately said “hello” when he saw me and even took a few steps toward me. I briefly said “hi” and got away as fast as I could - out of the store entirely and into the parking lot. I know, I know… this probably shouldn’t have affected me that much, but seeing them together shook me, and I can’t even fully explain why. I’m honestly a bit ashamed of how I reacted.



I don’t want Tom back. That’s very clear to me now. Maybe I was just completely caught off guard. What made it worse was that Tom actually followed me a few minutes later. I was still standing by my car when he asked why I’d run off so suddenly and if everything was okay.



Honestly, what did he expect? That we’d just chat like normal friends? I felt so sick in that moment. I told him briefly I’d forgotten something important and that everything was fine. It was just incredibly uncomfortable. I immediately got into my car and left.

I don’t know whether they were there together or just ran into each other, and I didn’t ask.