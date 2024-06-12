Woman overheards her BF saying he purposely exploits her insecurities to maintain control. AITA?

On Friday my boyfriend (25M) and I (23F) attended a mutual friend’s themed dinner party. We had a good time and the night went by without any problems. I spent most of the time with my female friends and my boyfriend was hanging out with his buddies.

Towards the end I went outside to chat with someone and then went back in to look for my bf whom I hadn’t seen in a while. I walked past the guest room and immediately heard my boyfriend talking to his best friend. I could tell they were talking about me so yes I stopped and listened out of sheer curiosity. (Whether you want to debate the ethics of that is up to you).