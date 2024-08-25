"AITA for dumping my boyfriend because he wouldn’t finalize his divorce?"

I (F, 39) met my boyfriend, Dave (M, 42) about 2.5 years ago. He had been separated from his ex-wife for about a year when we met. They have three kids. I have met his ex, who now has a new baby with another guy, many times.

I asked him why he doesn’t finalize his divorce, and he said that divorces are costly and neither of them plans to get married again, so why bother. He mentioned (jokingly) that he will finalize his divorce when he proposes to me.

Things have been great between us, and his kids love me. I understand they are co-parenting, but I can’t help feeling like a third wheel. His ex is at our place all the time, and she and her baby are part of every vacation we’ve ever taken with the kids.