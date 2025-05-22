'AITA for dumping my (now ex) BF's belongings on his grandma's porch after he engagement pranked me?'

I don’t know how to verbalize this because I'm so mad, but Kenny used that occasion to engagement-prank me. As background, this pranking thing put a dent in our relationship and was one of the thighs we had many issues about. His pranks made me feel stressed out and had a humiliation component.

Because of this, I stopped talking to him for two weeks before he told me that marriage wasn’t a possibility. He stopped doing it after I cut him off.

So, I was trying to get some punch and noticed everyone looking at me and like there were a lot more people in the living room.