Then it got worse. She started nitpicking my reply. She said I should have blocked the account immediately, and that saying "I have a girlfriend" isn't the same as saying "I'm not interested".

She also accused me of "enjoying the attention" because I answered at all. I told her if the test was real, any reply would have been used against me anyway. She said if I was loyal I would have ignored it from the start.

I asked if she planned this because she did something and was trying to feel less guilty. She got furious, called me a jerk, said I'm turning it around on her when she was just protecting herself.