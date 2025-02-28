'AITA for dumping my girlfriend because of her kid?' 'I honestly thought I misheard her.'

Now, I’m not someone who judges single mothers or anything like that, but this was the first time I was hearing about it. We had been seeing each other for a few weeks and I had no idea she had a baby, and she had never mentioned it before.

The way she said it so casually made it feel like I was the one who was supposed to just accept it, like it was no big deal. It's true I wouldn't have continued this relationship if I had known about her kid from the start. I was stunned. She told me her parents were handling the baby most of the time, but still, it was a lot to take in. I just told her okay and cut the call.