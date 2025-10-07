'Dumping her for failing to believe me about being sick?' UPDATED

"Dumping her for failing to believe me about being sick?"

My GF and I have been together for about a year. Most everything is great except one thing: If I tell her I'm sick/not feeling well/hurt she refuses to believe me. If I have a cold, she tells me I'm faking it until it goes away and then says "see, you are fine!" I'm rarely sick, so it's never been a major issue. But, she has zero sympathy when I'm sick.

She grew up with hypochondriac parents who were always "sick" with something, often self-diagnosing themselves with fatal maladies. She has limited contact with them and the time I met them, I was told (by them) that "they didn't have long left to live." I get it, growing up in that household must have been awful. But, what happened on Sunday just sent me over the edge.