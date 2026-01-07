"AITA for dumping my ex because she hid from me that she had kids?"

I am 19 m. I had been dating my ex, lets call her Samantha 19. She is my cousin, friend. My cousin introduced us at a party and we clicked. Not once did she or my cousin mentioned she had kids.

Not when I asked her out on a date or the 2 months we were dating. If I had known at the party I would have walked away then. Don't get me wrong, I dont hate kids! I have nieces and nephews who I love to pieces. I know I'll have kids in the future, but right now, it a pass.

How I found out she had kids is I was meant to be working, but a guy at work asked me to swap shifts with him and I ended up going to the mall. She was there with her kids. When she saw me she looked panicked.