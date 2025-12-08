'AITA for dumping my GF after she lied about going to her male BFF’s 'birthday party'?'

I’m (M25) and my ex-GF (F24) have been together for about a year. Things were mostly good, but she’s super close with her male best friend “Jake” (M26).
They’ve been friends since college, and she swears it’s platonic, but I’ve always been a bit uneasy because they have this flirty vibe, like she’ll joke about how he’d “keep her warm on cold nights” or send him selfies in cute outfits that show a bit too much skin.
A few weeks ago, she casually mentioned wanting to have a sleepover with Jake “just like old times.” I asked what she meant, and she said it was innocent, but the way she described it, crashing on his couch, sharing blankets, maybe cuddling if it got chilly, felt way too intimate.
I told her straight up I wasn’t comfortable with it, especially since they’ve got history (she admitted they hooked up once before we met, but “it was nothing”). She seemed annoyed but said okay, she wouldn’t push it, and we moved on.
Fast forward to last weekend: Jake’s birthday. She tells me she’s going to his party with a bunch of friends, it’ll be low-key, and she’ll be home by midnight. Cool, I trust her, so I stay in and game. But midnight comes and goes, no text. I call a few times, no answer.
By 1 AM, I’m worried, so I check her location (we share it for safety). She’s at his apartment, but when I drive over (yeah, I know, maybe overreacting), there’s no party sounds, no music, no voices. I knock, and after a minute, she opens the door looking flushed, hair messy, in just an oversized t-shirt (his, I think?) and shorts that barely cover anything.
Turns out, it wasn’t a party at all. It was just the two of them, drunk on cheap wine, playing Mario Kart on his couch until late. She swears nothing happened, “We were just racing and laughing, babe, you’re being paranoid!” But the empty bottles, her disheveled look, and the way Jake was smirking in the background made me see red.
I accused her of lying to sneak off for a “sleepover” anyway, and she gaslit me hard: “You’re twisting this, it was his birthday, and you’re making it weird because you’re insecure. We didn’t even touch, but if you keep accusing me, maybe I should just stay here where someone appreciates me.”
I dumped her on the spot, grabbed my stuff from her place the next day, and blocked her. Now she’s blowing up my friends’ phones saying I overreacted, nothing physical happened, and I’m the AH for not trusting her “harmless fun.” But come on, lying about a party to get cozy and tipsy with your “best friend” while ignoring my calls? Feels like she was testing boundaries, maybe hoping for more than Kart.
AITA for ending it, or should I have given her the benefit of the doubt?
namethatisnotaken said:
Mario Kart, is that what the kids are calling it these days?
Artistic-Tough-7764 said:
NTA - who wants to be with a liar?
Equivalent_Lemon_319 said:
She lied. That’s a good reason to break up regardless of whatever her intentions were. NTA.
muphasta said:
As soon as a GF told me she was interested in cuddling w/any other guy, she'd be an EX.
And virtualchoirboy said:
NTA. She lied about the birthday party and don't be surprised to find out down the road that she's been cheating with him regularly. I've been married a long time. Both my wife and I have friends of the opposite gender. And yet, over the 36 years our relationship has spanned, we've never made each other feel uncomfortable about our friendships with others. We respect one another too much for that.
Even if we were to accept her statement that "nothing" happened, she still lied about the "party". That breaks trust and since she had already been disrespecting your relationship, it's simply not worth the hassle and aggravation of trying to maintain a relationship with someone like that. You're better off without her.