'AITA for dumping my GF after she lied about going to her male BFF’s 'birthday party'?'

"AITA for dumping my girlfriend after she lied about going to her male best friend’s 'birthday party' and spent the night playing drunk Mario Kart with him?"

I’m (M25) and my ex-GF (F24) have been together for about a year. Things were mostly good, but she’s super close with her male best friend “Jake” (M26).

They’ve been friends since college, and she swears it’s platonic, but I’ve always been a bit uneasy because they have this flirty vibe, like she’ll joke about how he’d “keep her warm on cold nights” or send him selfies in cute outfits that show a bit too much skin.

A few weeks ago, she casually mentioned wanting to have a sleepover with Jake “just like old times.” I asked what she meant, and she said it was innocent, but the way she described it, crashing on his couch, sharing blankets, maybe cuddling if it got chilly, felt way too intimate.