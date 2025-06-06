'AITA for wanting to dye my 7-year-old daughters' hair?' UPDATED

They are going along with it because they want mom to be happy, but they aren't thinking about the long term effects of having their hair dyed. What happens when one of them doesn't actually like how she looks with red/black hair and bursts into tears? What happens when they want to change characters and can't because they have to dress up as the character whose hair they have?

Depending on how you react after they have dyed hair could also have an impact on their self esteem. When I was 6 I thought blonde was the prettiest hair color. My mom knew this about me. For Christmas that year she decided to buy my sister and I "twin" dolls (dolls that looked like us.) My sister's doll had my sister's hair color. My doll's hair was significantly lighter/ blonder than my hair.