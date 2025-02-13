'Early bird' husband refuses to wake 'Lion' wife up every morning, 'parents will understand.' AITA?

It is exceedingly obvious in the responses who has been a gracious parent & partner who has weathered the relationship struggles of maintaining a relationship while raising young kids, and who has not (saying this as a not-fully-gracious partner). Regardless of sentiment expressed, thank you all for responding, I'm on my way up with a coffee right now...albeit 5 minutes late as I was responding to this. Ugh.

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Realistic_Treacle_28 said:

YTA, she's asking one simple thing, she takes care of your kids, gets up in the middle of the night multiple times to feed the baby. That's not to mention that her body is STILL HEALING after having a baby, and she's just asking one simple bloody thing!