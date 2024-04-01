'AITA for not inviting sister's family to the beach on Easter holiday?'

1) You don't seem to want to treat my children with respect. 2) You seem to think that you get free daycare from me while I am also trying to enjoy time with my kids and family. 3) You can't seem to help out beyond what you think is the bare minimum. I am also no longer helping you with your kids outside of true emergencies.

You need to put your foot down and anyone who comes at you for it, tell them your exact reasons and if they can't respect that, well then they get little contact with you as well.

lilies117