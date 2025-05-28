'AITA for eating ice cream every night just like I always do and not stopping just bc my SIL doesn't want my niece to see it?'

Then one time we were in a restaurant with friends. Their daughter was no sooner sat down that she asked, in fact really demanded, to play with her father's phone. The father gave it to her. Our kids looked at us accusingly: but we thought it was forbidden! Well. Yes. It's forbidden. By us.

That day we let them look at the phone, not much of a choice (netflix, without the sound, but still, arg!). Sure we didn't hear them that day. But no, it was exceptional because we were with other kids you age, it doesn't mean it's okay at other times. So yeah, it was tiring for some time as they tried to push this limit once they saw others didn't have the same. But it's us parents' job to stay firm.