'AITA for eating my entire baked potato?' UPDATED

I decided to sleep on my thoughts and this morning I woke up to a couple of texts from my fiancée, her father, and her mother. Her mother actually apologized and asked me to call, so i did.

When she answered she sounded like death and proceeded to apologize again and explain that all day yesterday she'd felt a little off but kept a brave face as she didn't want anyone to worry.

Turns out she has the flu. She kept apologizing profusely and said she was indeed a little grossed out by seeing me eat the potato skin because she'd never seen anyone else do that but she wasn't gonna "yuck your yum" had it not been for the sickness.