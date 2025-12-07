'AITA for eating my entire baked potato?' UPDATED

I (26m) am writing this after what I thought would be nice dinner spiraled into a huge argument. For context, a few days ago my fiancée's (27f) parents invited us over for dinner.
The planned meal was a steak with a baked potato and green beans. I have been with my fiancée for 6 years (engaged for the last 2) and the first time she ever saw me eat a baked potato (skin and all) she was a little confused but laughed it off and just said "Just don't ever do that around my mom haha".
I never thought much of that, until today that is. Dinner started off well, general chitchat about work and some discussion about football. I'm an Eagles fan and her mom likes the Broncos so there's always some playful banter there.
The food comes out, they say a little payer, and we start eating. Everything is fine until I start digging into the potato. Her father tilted his head a little and looked at her but didn't say anything.
The issue arose once her mother noticed and looked at me like I was the most disgusting and foul thing she'd ever seen. I didn't notice at first, until she audibly made a gagging sound. Her mother then got up and ran straight to the bathroom. Both my fiancée and her father went to check on her and I was left sitting there confused as hell.
A few moments later her dad came back and politely asked me to leave. I asked if something was wrong and he calmly explained that (as I've been told before) his wife has some dietary issues and part of that includes potato skins, and that seeing me eat my entire potato made her nauseous.
I apologized and left. About 10 minutes later, as I arrive to apartment, I get a call from my fiancée. I answer and she immediately starts yelling at me calling me an ass. I'm taken by surprise as I didn't expect her to be so upset about this.
I try apologizing and she cuts me off saying I'm "inconsiderate and rude". I start to get upset but, before I can say anything, she says, "whatever, we'll talk in the morning." I tried calling her back and she sent me straight to voicemail, I've sent her multiple texts but she has not read them. I really am confused as to if I'm really the AH or not.
NTA. If her mother is that sensitive to OTHER PEOPLE eating something she doesn’t like, she shouldn’t serve it. Or at the very least say something before vomiting. Beyond dramatic imo. But seriously if the skin makes her react like that I honestly cannot understand why she wouldn’t just serve mashed potatoes instead. Legit drama queen right there that set herself up.
But if she did that everybody wouldn't be talking about her and paying attention to her she might not be the center of attention for 5 minutes??? Can't have that.
NTA - if she's so sensitive that she can't even see someone eat the skin, then she shouldn't SERVE it!
Update : Ok, I know that maybe y'all weren't expecting an update but here we are. To start off, to the handful of people saying this is fake, I don't know man, I wish it was fake. But I can't really do much to change your minds.
Second, saw a few people ask about the steak, it was amazing. Anyways, I did read a lot of comments last night before bed and I did start contemplating calling off the engagement because everyone made good points about their behavior and handling of the situation.
I decided to sleep on my thoughts and this morning I woke up to a couple of texts from my fiancée, her father, and her mother. Her mother actually apologized and asked me to call, so i did.
When she answered she sounded like death and proceeded to apologize again and explain that all day yesterday she'd felt a little off but kept a brave face as she didn't want anyone to worry.
Turns out she has the flu. She kept apologizing profusely and said she was indeed a little grossed out by seeing me eat the potato skin because she'd never seen anyone else do that but she wasn't gonna "yuck your yum" had it not been for the sickness.
Apparently after running off she did indeed vomit, but she also felt extremely weak and got the chills, it was so bad she went straight to bed. She also told me that she talked to my fiancée this morning and that there was a reason she lashed out at me so badly.
Turns out, I'm gonna be a father. Her mother explained that my fiancée brought her a light breakfast and they sat talking about what happened at dinner. During the conversation my fiancée apparently knocked over a teacup and became overly distressed and started to tear up.
This prompted her mother to question if she could be pregnant. After a quick stop at the pharmacy and 4 pregnancy tests later, she was right. Which honestly does explain her moods being different this past week.
I don't wanna be a "stereotypical man" but I kind of assumed it was her period. My fiancée's text was an apology and a picture of the 4 positive pregnancy tests. I did call her as well and we discussed how she lashed out at me.
She apologized multiple times and even started crying about how she doesn't want to ruin 6 years. Her father apologized for asking me to leave and said he only did so because my fiancée seemed so upset and he thought it best to give us room before anything harmful could be said.
I'm still processing all of this roller coaster but yeah, her mother doesn't see me as a disgusting creature, everyone apologized, and things seem fine now. Although now I'm worried I might get sick since her mother let me try a sip from her wine glass last night haha. Sorry if this isn't the end you were hoping for but I'm glad things weren't as bad as I thought.
Oh god the update.....good luck op you are gonna need it.
Well congrats OP! I wanted to bite my husband's head off right before I found out I was pregnant too. It gets easier. The emotional roller-coaster doesn't (usually) last throughout the entire pregnancy. Good luck! I hope pregnancy treats her well and everything works out.
After reading the post and update, this is the reason why posting anything and attempting to get advice from on reddit is so dangerous. In general people will immediately jump on the dump/divorce/run/no contact bandwagon with not a lot of detail. Its like googling some basic symptom and yep, I got cancer. Post things for entertainment, but for the love of God, don't listen to the comments.
Congrats on the baby. And jacket potatoes rock. So tasty. You are NTA but you ARE the father!
I’m glad this had a happy ending. I love potatoes and I can’t imagine having to hide that love from someone else.