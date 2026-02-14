"AITA if I move out and leave my husband at his parents' house?"

I have a husband who I’ve been married to for over a year and a half. We fight a lot. I’m talking weekly. When I call him out on things, he freaks out. When he calls me out on things I try to handle them calmly but I’ll be honest — sometimes I do freak out too.

He’s ‘40M’ and I’m ‘30F’ .. He would dm a lot of women… we run businesses and he says this is normal for him to network, but networking and pitching turns to flirting.

And he’s done it with clients and a girl who worked for us. I got really angry and almost divorced him. I even found a divorce lawyer but never pulled the trigger as he apologized and begged me to solve this together.