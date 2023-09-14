Eavesdropping teen asks 'AITA for strongly opposing a paternity test for my brother?'

I would oppose living with him after the divorce, I would make any visits absolutely miserable, I would go no-contact with him the moment I turn 18, and I would side with Mum if I have to testify about anything in the divorce.

Dad tried to say that he had to know because symbol of betrayal someone else’s kid bla bla bla bla. Look, I understand, I really do, but they’ve told me my whole life to focus on myself and my siblings and let the adults handle the adult problems, so I’m cashing that in. He can work it out himself.