'AITA for leaving my partner’s family reunion after he failed to tell me we were having professional photos taken?'

I am simply unable to recover. I let him know that I have only packed 1 dress (that is very, very obviously a swimsuit cover up) and he, in a group conversation with his family, attempts to encourage me to wear that cover up for the pictures.

I leave the dock and walk back to where we are staying. After taking a shower and sorting through my thoughts, I ultimately decide that I will not be attending dinner or pictures.

At 4:30pm, his mom knocks on the door and lets him know it is time to leave to make it on time for 5:00pm pictures. I let him know I will not be going and he immediately gets upset with me and insinuates I am being unreasonable. In that moment I privately decide I will be leaving the reunion altogether once he goes to dinner.