'AITA for not making an effort with my partner's stepmom?'

My partner and I decided to move out to escape the tension, and we’ve been gone for about six weeks now. Before we left, her stepmom insisted on buying furniture and second-hand appliances for our new place.

Although I didn’t want her help, she ignored my objections and bought them anyway. She later told me all the items belonged to my partner if we broke up and that my partner could afford the rent without me—comments that felt spiteful and unnecessary.

After moving out, I initially messaged her a few times, but her replies were short and uninterested. She never initiated contact, so I stopped trying.