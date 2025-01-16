'AITA for refusing to adjust our custody schedule for my ex’s job?' 'His income is four times mine.'

Finding and paying for last-minute childcare adds up quickly. I already work fewer hours on the weeks I have the kids, but I can’t make up for it by working more hours on my off weeks, my body simply can’t handle it.

So every time he changes the plan, it disrupts my client schedule and forces me to either reschedule appointments (potentially losing clients) or find (and pay for) last minute childcare. I’ve told him I need consistency for both my business and the kids, but he argues I should be more flexible because his job is demanding.