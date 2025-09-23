'AITA for refusing to apologize to my sister-in-law who RUINED my baby shower?'

Block SIL. Even if she apologizes, keep her entirely at arms length. You won't attend anything she hosts, she doesn't get to enter your home, and you will only be civil at big gatherings. Protect your peace from her games and tantrums.

As for MIL, she also needs to apologize and accept that SIL's actions have forever changed the way your family will interact from now on. If she won't accept it, you should step away from her, too.

And please work on your self-respect and backbone. There's about to be a helpless infant who is solely relying on you and your husband to protect them. If you won't stand up for yourselves, at least stand up for them.

RHND2020 said: