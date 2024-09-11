'AITA for refusing to be my brother's best man at his wedding?' 'He made that decision without telling me.'

I called my dad again about this, and he said that me and my younger brother being the Best Men had been the plan the whole time, and that I have to do it because I'm his brother and it's tradition. Again, I don't like my brother, and I don't want to be his Best Man, and if I was asked, I would absolutely say no.

So now I'm feeling gaslit about this entire situation. I have no memory of ever having a conversation with any member of my family where they asked me to be the best man, and not only does it feel more like I'm being told to be it, but this is being dropped on me barely within a month of the wedding itself.