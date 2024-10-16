'AITA for refusing to pay for my girlfriend's birthday dinner?' 'I only had one glass of wine.'

"AITA for refusing to pay for my girlfriend's birthday dinner?"

So it was my girlfriend's birthday last week and she decided to have a birthday dinner over the weekend and invited her friends and some family that lived nearby. It was a good time and we all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves. At the end of the night it came time to pay the bill and everyone just started to pack up and leave.

I thought they forgot about the bill so I called them all back but my girlfriend said that I should let them go. So I stupidly thought she had saved up to pay the bill. But no, she expected me to pay it. She said that I easily make more than anyone there and I should just cover it as a birthday gift.