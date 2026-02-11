'AITA for refusing to financially support my ex-wife after she supported me through graduate school?'

We have 50/50 custody of our son. I pay child support as ordered by the court, which includes covering all healthcare and childcare expenses. Because of how the support order is structured, very little money actually ends of in my ex's hands.

Recently, she told me that she is two months behind on her mortgage payments and asked if I could help her like she helped me when we were married. I asked her why she needed the help since she has the same job she had when we got divorced.

She just cited inflation and would not give any more details when pushed. (She has a daughter since our divorce, but her daughter's dad is not around and as far as I know does not contribute financially. He lives out of the country. I suspect that is contributing significantly to her financial status.)