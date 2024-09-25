'AITA for refusing to help my foster parents after they treated me like a servant?'

Emotionally, they were just cold. They never gave me advice, never helped me with school, and certainly never encouraged me to do better. When I wanted to apply for college, I had to figure it all out on my own. They didn't even help me with applications or support me in any way. I always felt alone in that house.

But I worked my ass off to get out. I managed to go to college, get a good job in marketing, and now I’m doing really well for myself. I’ve moved on and tried to put it all behind me.

A few weeks ago, though, I got a call from my old foster parents. They’re struggling now, apparently in debt, and they said they need financial help. They expect me to take care of them because they "raised me."