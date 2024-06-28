'AITA for refusing to invite my estranged father to my wedding?' 'He walked out on us.'

When it came time to send out wedding invitations, I made the decision not to invite him. I didn't feel like he had earned the right to be there on one of the most important days of my life. There will also be alcohol at the wedding and he is known to be a very angry alcoholic.

My mother, who practically raised me on her own, has been supportive. However, when my father found out, he was devastated. He said he's really trying to make amends and that this would be a huge step in our reconciliation.