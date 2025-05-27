'AITA for not giving my SIL time to find alternative childcare before refusing to watch her son anymore?'

Again, I did not agree to carpool my nephew anywhere. He knew about these attempts at rearranging our plans because he’d bring up how his mom said we could go to another park, and then cry when I tell him I wasn’t open to that.

My nephew has caused a lot of issues that I ultimately blame his parents for, like taking one bite out of every strawberry in the bowl just to be spiteful so my daughter couldn’t have any. That has happened multiple times with multiple snacks.

Trying to sneakily steal toys and then his mom asking if he can borrow it when I check his bag and call him out on it. But my final straw with my nephew was when he started trying to encourage my daughter to push boundaries with me.