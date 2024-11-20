'AITA for telling my boyfriend I would 'wait for him' after he chose to reconnect with his ex-wife who's terminally ill?'

We got divorced in 2020 after a little more than two years of marriage and four years of relationship. The separation was not in bad terms but it was painful for both of us and we decided it would be better to not remain in contact after our divorce was finalized. That was the last time I talk to him.

I moved on with my life deciding I was never going to get married again let alone having children. I started dating again after some time but nothing serious until two years ago when I met James (45M).

He had a story somewhat similar to mine. He married his first wife right after college and they were together for 15 years. They also struggled with infertility for years and ultimately decided against having a baby after she got diagnosed with cancer.