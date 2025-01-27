'AITA for telling my vegetarian coworker that she was eating animal products?' 'I snapped.'

I asked her why she ate them when she is a vegetarian, and told her that they contained animal products. She became very upset as she is really serious with her vegetarianism and started yelling about how I have poisoned her with meat and yelling at me about how I brought them in even though I knew they weren't vegetarian.

I snapped a bit and said that I brought them in for me and she went through my bag to get to them, and if she hadn't then there wouldn't be an issue. The rest of the shift was very tense and uncomfortable and my coworker is now refusing to speak to me and refusing to work with me, and telling people that I tried to poison her with animal products.