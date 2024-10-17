'AITA for "emasculating" my husband in front of his parents?'

After some time, he and his parents came to me and I could see he was speaking . My husband then lifted up my hair and saw I had my AirPods in and was not listening to a word he has been screaming. He asked if I had them in the whole time and I replied back “of course”. His dad laughed and was clearly finding this amusing. Then all of a sudden, my husband burst out crying.

Like seriously bawling his eyes out, sobbing I’m emasculating him in front of people. Me and his parents were silent and in shock by this. To paint the scene, he was crying loudly sitting on the floor, then his mother cradled him while his father looked like he was about to laugh. I thought the whole thing was ridiculous cos he brought this upon himself.