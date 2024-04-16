Wife mortified when husband mocks her weight with female fitness friend. AITA?

Sara starts going on about how she use to be fat and she turned her life around after losing weight and how she majored in nutrition. My husband starts talking about my unhealthy eating habits and how I eat all the snacks in the house and I finished all the cake from my birthday in 2 days when my husband only had one slice of the cake.

She was like “ooo I use to be like that. I get it I use to be 160 pounds” and my husband said “that’s about how much my wife weighs, baby how much you weigh like 165-170 now?”

I was fuming at this point. My friend got me out of there and told me that our other friend needed help with her something inside the house. I started crying in my friends room.