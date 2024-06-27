'AITA for embarrassing my coworker in front of everyone after she called me her "work-husband"?'

I also told some funny and sweet stories about her and agreed with her saying that I can be difficult to be with sometimes.Mary came to me and hugged me tightly and told me that she loves me, and I am her work-husband. It was all innocent on surface, but she might have been a bit drunk and just didn't let go of her tight hug.

Also, I hate that phrase as I do have a wife that I promised to be with forever, and not just in non-working hours. After a few seconds, I started becoming uncomfortable and also saw few people staring at us. So, to diffuse the situation, I took her hands off my shoulder and told her, she was my work-sister and that is why I love to annoy her so much.