Sober woman 'embarrasses' friends by correcting her drink order. 'It was not a Piña Koala.' AITA?

"They went through the pain of making the drink virgin for you. Just be grateful." I said that I was going to correct them because it wasn't what I ordered. My friends went back and forth with me for a while insisting that it would be completely rude and unnecessary of me to correct them. They even suggested I just try the drink and only correct them if the drink was "awful."

I'll admit I did try a sip of the drink and it was good in its own right, but I wanted a piña colada. They kept reiterating how the bar went through the "trouble" of going out of their way to make a virgin drink for me, so I should just be happy they even did that. Finally, the server arrived and I corrected my order, ignoring my friends.