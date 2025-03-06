'AITA for embarrassing my husband in front of his family?' 'He has this SUPER ANNOYING habit.'

My husband (34M) has this super annoying habit—if he’s on his phone, watching TV, or just not in the mood to respond, he pretends he doesn’t hear me. I’ll ask him something, and he’ll just sit there, completely ignoring me, even though I know he can hear me. I’ve called him out on it before, and he always says, “Oh, I just didn’t hear you.” But it happens way too often to be accidental.