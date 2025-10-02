'AITA for embarrassing my mom at family dinner?'

My mom has made comments my whole life, as a result I often hear her voice in my head talking about my weight whenever I workout or hit the ice. It's gotten worse now that I'm putting more effort into my health. I asked her to not mention my weight because it was not important. The night went on, my siblings and I joked about having to walk up the steep hill just to get to class.

Then my mom said it would be easier to walk if I lost weight. My mom and I started arguing with me telling her to stop talking about my weight and her defense was that she was worried about my health. Here's where I may be TA. I said "why should I buy you anything if you're just going to pass away anyways?"