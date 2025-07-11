'AITA for 'embarrassing' my more fit camp coworker in front of the kids we counsel?'

"AITA for 'embarrassing' my more fit coworker?"

I am a camp counselor (25M) who works with elementary aged boys. To give some context, I am incredibly short and fat. Like, I am under 5 feet tall and around 200 pounds. This does not affect my ability to do my job.

I'm just as active as any other counselor, I work with the kids just as much. I have to get blood tests done regularly for unrelated reasons (related to why I'm so short) and there's never really any concern when it comes to my cholesterol or insulin or anything weight related.

I'm just saying this so you have some context for my general appearance and the fact that no, my weight doesn't affect my health or my level of activity. My co-counselor is a guy around my age who is (I think) a baseball player. We could not look more different.