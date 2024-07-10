'AITA for embarrassing my sister and saying she isn't as good as me?'

NTA. That does really sound exhausting. It sounds like your sister needs therapy…why does she have this constant need to try and beat you? There’s no problem with friendly competition, but it sounds so toxic! Your family may think you went far, but someone needs to tell her it’s time to live her own life and stop trying to compete with you.

Slayerofdrums

NTA, but your sister's obsession with beating you sounds unhealthy. And it sounds like everyone always encouraged this because they thought it was 'cute'. It's not cute, it's disturbing. She needs to build her own life and be proud of her own achievements instead of comparing.

lmmontes

She needs psychological help since she is so fixated on you. NTA. Seriously, she needs help.

Consider eloping? Then you could wait a week or so to even tell everyone.