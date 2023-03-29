Employee accused of 'bullying' coworker over 'obscenely expensive' diamond; AITA?

While is can be frustrating to watch people shamelessly flaunt their exorbitant wealth while others struggle around them, blaming an individual for income inequality isn't the smartest way to win "Employee of the Month"...

Everyone knows that if you don't have anything nice to say to your coworker's face, all you have to do it say it to another coworker at the post-work margarita Monday Happy Hour. So, when a frustrated employee decided to consult the moral compas of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a coworker's expensive new jewelry, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for making someone feel bad for having an obscenely expensive diamond ring?

So I realize I’m probably the as*hole here. Looking for unbiased responses. I work in marketing and in my department there are 3-4 women who either have ridiculously wealthy families or have married very wealthy men (our jobs are not that high paying themselves).