Employee accused of 'bullying' coworker over 'obscenely expensive' diamond; AITA?

Everyone knows that if you don't have anything nice to say to your coworker's face, all you have to do it say it to another coworker at the post-work margarita Monday Happy Hour. So, when a frustrated employee decided to consult the moral compas of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a coworker's expensive new jewelry, people were eager to help deem a verdict.
So I realize I’m probably the as*hole here. Looking for unbiased responses. I work in marketing and in my department there are 3-4 women who either have ridiculously wealthy families or have married very wealthy men (our jobs are not that high paying themselves).
They talk a lot about expensive things like clothes, shoes, vacations etc. It can get annoying because they very obviously look down on some of our lifestyles.