Employee is accused of 'tricking' vegan coworker into eating animal products at office potluck. AITA?

Later on, I see a coworker who I assumed was vegetarian/vegan eat some of the food that I made. As a general personal rule for the office I don’t make comments about people’s food habits or diets, so I didn’t say anything. Especially because I wasn’t 100% sure if they didn’t eat meat.

Later on, they blamed me for “tricking” them into eating non-vegan foods. They said that I presented myself in a false manner (as a vegetarian/vegan) and so they assumed that the foods I make would all be vegetarian/vegan. They said that since I saw them eating my food I should have stopped them.