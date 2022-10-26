Employee asks if she was wrong to quit her job while she was on her honeymoon.

While many jobs brag about offering their employees "unlimited vacation" and PTO, taking time off work can often be more trouble than it's worth...

Getting married and going on a honeymoon is a different story, though. Why should you choose grinding away at the office over a hopefully once-in-a-lifetime event? So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to choose her honeymoon over her job, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for quitting work while I was on my honeymoon?

I (F26) just got married to my husband 30. I told my boss six months ago that I would be going on my honeymoon over the last couple of weeks. He approved it and I have the email to prove it.