Employee asks if she was wrong to quit her job while she was on her honeymoon.

Getting married and going on a honeymoon is a different story, though. Why should you choose grinding away at the office over a hopefully once-in-a-lifetime event? So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to choose her honeymoon over her job, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (F26) just got married to my husband 30. I told my boss six months ago that I would be going on my honeymoon over the last couple of weeks. He approved it and I have the email to prove it.
About a month ago, two weeks before my wedding, I checked in with him that he had someone to cover my clients while I was gone. He freaked out and said that we are shorthanded right now and that it would hurt the business if I go away. I reminded him that I had given him six months notice.